28 May 2020
Virbac launches Kriptazen – a non-antibiotic, halofuginone-based medicine for newborn calves to reduce diarrhoea caused by Cryptosporidium parvum.
Virbac has launched a treatment to prevent or reduce calf diarrhoea from Cryptosporidium parvum.
Kriptazen has been supplied with an innovative dosing pump to aid in accurate administration. The pump is “easily twist adjustable and weight graduated from 20kg to 60kg in 10kg increments”, so farmers don’t have to calculate the millilitres first and can deliver a precise dose conveniently.
Kriptazen is a halofuginone-based medicine for newborn calves to reduce diarrhoea caused by C parvum. Cryptosporidiosis is one of the most common causes of calf scour in UK beef and dairy herds, and a significant threat to calf health and performance.
Virbac technical product manager Rosie Naylor said: “We are delighted to bring Kriptazen to the market. The trusted active halofuginone, along with the innovative weight graduated dosing pump, provides practices with added peace of mind when it comes to treatment.”
The product is the latest addition to Virbac’s Calf Care Solutions range, which also includes:
For more information on Kriptazen, or any other products in the Virbac Calf Care Solutions range, speak to your Virbac territory manager or visit the Virbac website.