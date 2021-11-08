8 Nov 2021
Jurox (UK) adds to its extensive anaesthesia and analgesia portfolio with new Methadyne 10mg/ml 5ml vial size.
Jurox (UK) has added a 5ml vial size to its Methadyne 10mg/ml product to offer veterinary professionals greater flexibility and reduce drug wastage.
Containing 10mg/ml methadone as its active ingredient, Methadyne is a colourless solution for injection and forms part of Jurox’s “extensive anaesthesia and analgesia portfolio”.
It can be administered for analgesia of moderate to severe pain in dogs and cats, to provide neuroleptanalgesia in combination with a neuroleptic drug and as part of a patient’s premedication protocol prior to general anaesthesia.
Jurox said Methadyne has proven compatibility when combined in the same syringe with other aqueous solutions for injection containing acepromazine as maleate, and medetomidine and dexmedetomidine as hydrochlorides.
Methadyne comes in an amber vial due to methadone being light sensitive, and it has no bung broach limit within the 28-days shelf life following initial broach.
Dan Cripwell, senior veterinary technical advisor at Jurox (UK), said: “I am delighted that Jurox can provide the UK veterinary market with this evolution in our multidose methadone formulation, which is now available in both 5ml and 10ml vials.
“We constantly strive to provide the veterinary profession with first class clinical and technical support, and in this instance we were able to assess what improvements could be made to our existing drug portfolio and respond to the profession’s feedback to help reduce wastage of controlled drugs when they are needed in smaller volume.
“Our hope is that, as well as the recent mixing claims added to the product licence, the new vial size will encourage the best clinical use and make Methadyne 10mg/ml more accessible.”
For more information, visit the Jurox website.