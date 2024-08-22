22 Aug 2024
Company announces new and improved formulation designed for small and toy dogs of all ages – neutered or entire.
Virbac has launched what it calls the next stage of its evolution of canine dental care with a new and improved formulation combining “high-quality nutrition and advanced oral care” in one product for small and toy dogs.
Veterinary HPM Small and Toy has been designed exclusively for small and toy dogs of all ages, whether neutered or entire.
Around 90% of dogs above a year are impacted by dental issues such as plaque, tartar, gingivitis and halitosis, but small breed dogs are five times more susceptible.
The improved Veterinary HPM Small and Dog range contains Ascophyllum nodosum, a 100% natural ingredient from the Atlantic Ocean scientifically proven to benefit oral and dental health1,2.
The kibble, in two sizes (10.5mm and 7.5mm), is high protein and low carbohydrate, featuring 90% animal protein as well as “carefully selected nutritional supplements”.
Speak to a Virbac territory manager for more on the full range.
1. Gawor et al (2018). Frontiers in Veterinary Science 5: 168.
2. Gawor et al (2021). Frontiers in Veterinary Science 8.