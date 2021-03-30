30 Mar 2021
Helen Hunter takes over the role of chair of Veterinary Marketing Association from Liz Rawlings for coming two years.
The Veterinary Marketing Association (VMA) has announced Helen Hunter as its new chair for the next two years.
Mrs Hunter, who takes over the role from Liz Rawlings, is companion animal product manager for Vetoquinol UK and joined the VMA’s committee in 2017 after winning the Young Marketer of the Year award. In March 2019, she took on the role of junior vice-chair.
Mrs Hunter said: “I feel privileged to be taking on the role of chair at such an exciting time, where there is light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel and an opportunity to embrace this next period of our lives.
“The animal health industry has shown huge resilience through these past 12 months, and I am looking forward to celebrating the camaraderie and successes of this period with our awards this summer.”
Mrs Hunter said her goals for the two years would be to build on successes such as the newly launched VMA CPD Academy and VMA New Marketing Talent Hub, and ensuring the association listens to, and adapts to, the needs of its members.
She urged current and prospective members to contact her with suggestions about how it could continue supporting them in the future.