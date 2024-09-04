4 Sept 2024
First students due to enrol on training programme in Greater Manchester this autumn.
Image: Hopwood Hall College and University Centre
A college that is gearing up to launch a new veterinary nursing apprenticeship scheme has claimed the scheme will boost the sector across north-west England.
The first students are due to enrol on the programme at the Hopwood Hall College and University Centre in Greater Manchester next month.
The 30-month Level 3 programme is intended to build on an existing Level 2 Certificate in Animal Nursing course, and was outlined as the college announced it had also become an approved VetSkill centre.
Programme manager Sarah Whitehurst said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been confirmed as an approved centre for VetSkill and are thrilled to be welcoming our first cohort of veterinary nurse apprentices this September.
“We have a long history as a successful provider of animal care and animal management programmes that are completed by people of all ages from further education to higher education.
“The introduction of this new apprenticeship training route really complements our offer and is great news for all veterinary employers across the north-west.”
The college’s Middleton campus is already home to a Blue Cross cat rehoming centre, as well as canine boarding kennels and various rabbit breeds, which officials say will enable students to benefit from first-hand experiences of animals during their training.