21 Jul 2025
International Collaborative on Extreme Conformations in Dogs cautions of “flat-faced dog crisis” as it urges owners: don’t breed from them at all.
Image: Anjei / Adobe Stock
Brachycephalic dogs with noisy breathing – either at rest or during light exercise – should never be considered normal or healthy according to newly published guidance.
The International Collaborative on Extreme Conformations in Dogs (ICECDogs) warned of a “flat-faced dog crisis”, as it urged owners not to breed from such animals at all.
The stark message comes after latest RVC-led research suggested a broad public preference for less-extreme body shapes.
However, the group argued that current estimates for the existing brachycephalic population showed the need for owners to recognise that features such as snoring, snorting and raspy breath are signs of distress.
ICECDogs co-founder Dan O’Neill said: “Air hunger like this is evidence of a lifetime of severe suffering.”
The new guidance, released on 17 July, stated that dogs with noisy breathing when either at rest or undertaking light exercise were suffering from serious respiratory problems arising from brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (BOAS).
Previous research has suggested that around 60% of pugs, 50% of French bulldogs and 40% of English bulldogs have BOAS, and the group argued that estimates of around 800,000 dogs across the three breeds in the UK, based on VetCompass data, highlighted the scale of the existing health and welfare problem.
The document further advised that such dogs should not be described as healthy if they are promoted, bred from, sold, shown or re-homed.
But ICECDogs, which works with stakeholder organisations in the UK, Ireland, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, New Zealand and Sweden, has also recommended several other measures that existing owners can take, including never breeding from an affected dog, as well as seeking veterinary advice on how to assess the severity of their dog’s breathing difficulties.
That move follows guidance issued by the UK’s Legal Advisory Group on Extreme Conformation in Dogs (LAGECDogs) last December that owners in England would be in breach of welfare laws if they kept a dog graded either two or three under the Respiratory Function Grading Scheme, developed by The Kennel Club and the University of Cambridge, for breeding purposes.
Earlier this month, LAGECDogs also warned that brachycephalic breeds were at significantly increased risk of health impacts from hot weather, as it advised all dog owners were at risk of committing welfare offences if they failed to properly protect their pets in high temperatures.
Dr O’Neill said keeping affected dogs cool, monitoring their weight and undertaking annual veterinary health examinations and breeding assessments can improve their quality of life.
But he warned their problems tend to worsen with age and weight, adding: “The key message to the public here is that noisy breathing at rest or light exercise in flat-faced dogs is never normal, and these dogs are suffering.
“Anyone thinking about acquiring a flat-faced dog is urged to stop and think before acquiring a dog with an extreme conformation.”
Leaders of the recent study on body shapes have also suggested tougher messaging may be needed to influence owners and breeders.