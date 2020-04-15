the financial impact of COVID 19 on veterinary practices

a presentation of the “Anval SPVS Scenario Planning Calculator Tool”

tips on how to use profit and cash flow analysis to aid financial planning

information on additional funding streams available

top tips and experiences from three veterinary owners

Practice team

The second is a shorter extract from the full-length broadcast designed for the whole practice team, in which Mr Gripper and Mr Harwood are joined by three vets who describe the actions their practices have taken including: