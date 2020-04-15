15 Apr 2020
SPVS launches webinar on COVID-19 economic sustainability planning, tools and top tips.
SPVS has released two webinars addressing the significant financial and practical challenges for veterinary practices that COVID-19 has created, as highlighted in the recent SPVS-VMG survey.
Income reductions of between 40% to 60% have occurred, and SPVS said practices had to consider how best they could restructure their practices most effectively.
The first webinar – designed for owners, financial planners and managers – features Mark Harwood, a specialist in supporting veterinary practices at Hazlewoods Accountants, plus Peter Gripper from vet business consultancy Anval, along with three vets from practice, giving a detailed assessment of:
The second is a shorter extract from the full-length broadcast designed for the whole practice team, in which Mr Gripper and Mr Harwood are joined by three vets who describe the actions their practices have taken including:
The webinars can be accessed by anyone via the SPVS website.