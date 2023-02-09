9 Feb
Chris Shales, an RCVS fellow, is keen to introduce a range of treatment innovations as part of his role of clinical director at West Midlands-based referral centre.
The new clinical director at a leading referral hospital has pledged to introduce a range of treatment advances.
Chris Shales, who is a fellow of the RCVS, has taken on the role directing clinical operations at Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service, based in Solihull, West Midlands.
Dr Shales, a European specialist in small animal surgery and former head of soft tissue surgery at the Linneaus-owned hospital, has a track record of having delivered innovative treatments. He joined Willows in 2009 and helped develop its brachycephalic airway, laparoscopic and interventional radiography services.
Dr Shales said: “Willows is an amazing facility, filled with outstanding people with unparalleled levels of skill, knowledge and experience.
“I can’t wait to explore the new ways in which I can help the Willows team continue to keep providing the highest level of care for as many pets as possible.
“We are well aware our profession continues to evolve, as do the requirements of our hard-working referring vets. This dictates that the hospital also needs to continue to adapt, both in terms of the way we work together and the facilities themselves.”
Dr Shales added: “There are already a number of new specialist procedures we have recently introduced at Willows, including our pioneering mitral-valve clamp programme, with which our cardiology team is leading the industry in the UK.
“I know the next few years will see even more significant changes at Willows and it is hugely exciting to be able to help drive these projects forward.”
Dr Shales has worked with the BSAVA, the Association of Veterinary Soft Tissue Surgeons and is a member of the programme committee of the European College of Veterinary Surgeons.