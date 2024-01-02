2 Jan 2024
Cats Protection has expanded its Lifeline service to several new regions, but says more help is needed so it can operate across the UK.
A leading welfare organisation has appealed for new feline foster carers to come forward and help cat owners fleeing domestic abuse.
Cats Protection’s Lifeline service, formerly known as Paws Protect, has expanded into several new regions after primarily operating in the south-east for nearly 20 years.
But the charity wants to extend the operation UK-wide and hopes the dawning of a new year will encourage more potential fostering volunteers to come forward.
The project’s manager, Amy Hyde, said: “We know that in cases of domestic abuse, pets are often targeted as a way to control or coerce a victim-survivor into staying.
“As most refuges are unable to accept pets, this can be a significant barrier for people seeking support and safe housing.
“By offering free and confidential cat foster care, Lifeline helps to remove that barrier and gives victim survivors the time, space and opportunity they need to get to a safe place.
“We’ve fostered over 330 cats during 2023, enabling over 200 owners to get to safety, but we need more cat fosterers to turn it into a UK-wide service.”
Cases can be referred to Lifeline either by owners themselves or support workers. Once in the service’s care, cats are given a full health check before being taken to a foster carer.
As well as London and the south-east, the service is now operating in East Anglia, the Midlands and Yorkshire.
More information about the scheme is available online.