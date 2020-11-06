6 Nov 2020
David Argyle has “stepped aside” from his RCVS council role after college launches investigation into unproven bullying accusations at The University of Edinburgh.
The man due to become the next president of the RCVS has decided to “step aside” following unproven allegations of bullying.
An investigation has now been launched by the college after the allegations of bullying emerged at The University of Edinburgh Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies where RCVS junior vice-president (JVP) David Argyle is dean.
Despite an investigations by the university finding no evidence of misconduct, Prof Argyle has decided to step aside from his RCVS duties after the allegations were formally raised at the college’s council meeting yesterday (5 November).
Prof Argyle addressed the council during a private session, following which the RCVS released the following statement.
It read: “Further to our previous statement (28 October 2020) concerning our JVP, Prof David Argyle – and reported allegations of bullying at his workplace, The University of Edinburgh – we can confirm that a concern has been raised formally with us about this matter and that we are now investigating it under our normal concerns investigation process.
“Prof Argyle made a private statement about the reported allegations to RCVS council, having already agreed to answer a number of written questions about the same from a number of council members in the preceding days.”
The statement continued: “As part of this statement, Prof Argyle told council that in light of the concern being raised against him with the RCVS, he had made the personal decision to step aside from his JVP and council duties until the concern was investigated and concluded.
“The council did not request this course of action, but acknowledged that this was Prof Argyle’s personal choice, made for personal reasons.”
It concluded: “In line with our normal protocols, and to ensure fairness for all parties involved, we will be unable to offer any further public comment about this investigation for the time being.
“However, we would like to reassure the professions that we remain firmly committed to following due and proper process in all our regulatory activities.”