18 Nov 2021
Delegates from several countries attended the first ever intra-African animal assisted interventions conference, which was organised by veterinary surgeon Sunday Agbonika.
Sunday Agbonika organised the event, which was attended by delegates across Africa.
An all-star line-up of speakers provided insights and inspiration for delegates attending the first ever conference on animal assisted interventions in Nigeria.
Experts – including Elizabeth Ormerod from the Society of Companion Animal Studies (SCAS) – spoke at the virtual conference, which was attended by delegates from Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Mauritius, Cameroon, Tunisia, Somalia and Morocco.
The event was organised by Nigerian vet Sunday Agbonika, the founder of Dogalov – an organisation that aims to “enrich human lives in Africa through pets”.
Dr Agbonika leads pioneering work centred on the applications of the human-animal bond in Nigeria for the primary benefit of children with autism or other neurodevelopmental disorders.
Dr Agbonika said: “The conference stands out as a historic event, being the maiden animal assisted interventions event in Nigeria, and interestingly it attracted 212 signed-up participants from which about 121 people attended live, while the others who were unable to attend live have access to the recording.
“The participants included people from countries across Africa, so it can be argued that this was the first-ever intra-Africa animal assisted interventions conference.”
One of the participants, Joshua Dipuutey from Ghana, remarked that he had not heard the mention of animal assisted interventions nor seen it in practice in his country, thus this knowledge was novel to him and the potential impact in Ghana “massive”.
A post-conference questionnaire administered to participants indicated an 80% interest rate in further knowledge and practice by participants.
The speaker line-up included:
Dogalov plans to hold two intra-Africa conferences annually, one for assistance animals and the other for animal assisted interventions.
Anyone interested in partnering Dr Agbonika can contact him via LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.