8 Jan 2026
Only one out of more than 300 dogs died as a result of exposure, according to the latest analysis, although the issue may be becoming more common.
Image: Oleg / Adobe Stock
Most dogs which are exposed to electronic cigarettes or their liquids either remain asymptomatic or develop only mild clinical signs, according to a new study.
Analysis by the Veterinary Poisons Information Service (VPIS) found only one of more than 300 dogs died as a result of exposure, while a second was euthanised for financial reasons.
The paper, published in the Journal of Small Animal Practice, also indicated no link between the dose reported and the level of poisoning.
But lead author Nicola Bates said: “Although severe effects following exposure to e-cigarettes or e-liquid is uncommon in dogs, each case should be assessed on a case-by-case basis to determine if any decontamination or treatment is required.”
Researchers examined 321 cases where dogs were exposed solely to e-cigarettes or their liquids, with more than 80% of queries being raised by veterinary practices.
They found the severity of poisoning was “not related to the reported dose” with most showing no or mild clinical signs and over half (53%) remaining asymptomatic.
The most commonly observed clinical signs were emesis (23.1% of all cases), hypersalivation (13.1% and tachycardia (9%).
Overall, 145 dogs (45.2%) received gut decontamination treatment with more than a quarter (27.7%) undergoing either observation or no treatment at all.
The one dog which died as a result of exposure was said to have collapsed after three and a half hours and had shown clinical signs including persistent tachycardia, tachypnoea and hypotension. Another was reported to have been euthanised due to “financial constraints”.
The paper said most dogs exposed to e-liquids could be “managed conservatively” but warned that animals with cardiac or respiratory signs should be seen urgently.
It also cautioned that the issue may be becoming more common based on an increase in enquiries from one in 2011 to 2013 in 2024.
But overall, exposures accounted for only 0.75% of more than 178,000 canine queries recorded over that period.