The most common neoplasm in cats is lymphoma, and while accurate categorisation of subtypes and, therefore very targeted treatment, is not yet available to feline patients as it is in people, chemotherapeutic management is becoming more common. Other treatment modalities, such as external beam radiotherapy is also becoming more accessible. Lymphocytes are very radiosensitive, and low doses of radiation have been found to be very useful treatments for nasal and CNS lymphoma, as well as providing an option for treating resistant alimentary lymphoma.