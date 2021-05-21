21 May 2021
Vet Times contacted 14 canine fertility clinics and 6 told us they were prepared to take blood from a dog for progesterone testing, despite it being illegal under UK law to do so unless under the direct supervision of a veterinary surgeon.
A Vet Times investigation has uncovered canine fertility clinics offering services involving legally restricted procedures without a vet present.
The number of businesses offering canine fertility treatment across the UK has increased massively in the past five years, partly fuelled by the ever-increasing demand for brachycephalic dog breeds.
Following reports that some were carrying out restricted procedures, Vet Times contacted 14 of these clinics and 6 told us they were prepared to take blood from a dog for progesterone testing, despite it being illegal under UK law to do so unless under the direct supervision of a veterinary surgeon.
The Vet Times investigation, posing as a potential customer seeking fertility services for a fictional bulldog named Layla, found that multiple clinics were willing to sidestep the rule. One clinic suggested the law could be ignored by using a contract to transfer ownership of the dog to it, claiming this would allow it to “do whatever we want with the dog”.
Many of these clinics deal specifically with brachycephalic breeds, such as bulldogs and French bulldogs.
A number of clinics contacted that claimed they had no vet on staff, but were able to draw blood, stated they had been trained in the procedure by one of many firms specialising in the training of fertility clinics.
Responding to the investigation, a spokesman for the RCVS said: “Unless a layperson has an exemption, such as under Schedule 3 for farmers, they should not take blood samples from the vein of an animal. Owners can take pinprick blood samples, for example from a diabetic animal, but a pinprick blood sample is considered to be minor medical treatment and therefore is covered by Schedule 3.
“Veterinary nurses cannot take a blood sample from a vein if not under direction.”
BVA senior vice-president Daniella Dos Santos said she was “deeply concerned” about reports of dog fertility clinics advertising veterinary procedures without the oversight of a vet. Ms Dos Santos added: “These procedures must always be carried out under the advice and care of a vet in the interests of dog health and welfare, and it is illegal to do so otherwise.
“Any clinical setting offering surgical, and many non-surgical treatments for animals, should be overseen by a veterinary team.”
More than half of the clinics contacted did comply with the law, including Mobile K9 Fertility Service in Cosford, but owner Denise Stothard admitted some fertility businesses offered procedures that should only be performed by a qualified veterinary surgeon. She said: “There are lots of clinics and yes some of them perform procedures they are not qualified to do.
“We purely just help with the practicalities of having puppies; I am under absolutely no illusion that I studied for five years to become a vet. We know our dogs inside and out, but I would never advise that anyone allows their pet to have blood drawn from anyone who isn’t a vet.
“I think the problem is that people want what they want, and if you tell them that you won’t do it, they’ll just go down the road and find someone who will.”
Despite the increase in demand for the services of canine fertility clinics, Defra warned it would take strong action against anyone operating outside the letter of the law. A spokesman said: “We urge dog owners to protect their pets’ safety by ensuring that any medical practices undertaken are done so by authorised veterinary medical staff only.
“We will take strong action against anyone found to be illegally undertaking veterinary practices on dogs.
“Furthermore, our Animal Welfare Regulation requires dog breeders to be properly licensed – ensuring unscrupulous breeders who breed dogs purely for financial greed are prevented from breeding practices which may put mother dogs or puppies at risk.”