14 Mar 2022
Bodies support European Medicines Agency report that recommends certain classes of antimicrobials are reserved for human use only.
Organisations representing the veterinary medicines industry in the UK and Europe have welcomed scientific advice that recommends certain antimicrobials are reserved for human use only.
The European Platform for the Responsible Using of Medicines in Animals (EPRUMA) and NOAH, the trade body for the UK, welcomed advice contained in a 200-page report compiled by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).
In its advice, the EMA says the European Commission should reserve certain antibiotics for human use only to reduce future antimicrobial resistance.
Many of the classes that would be restricted are not currently used for veterinary medicines, so likely impact on practising vets would be minimal.
In any case, as the UK is outside EU, any changes in Europe would only become effective if the UK also decided to implement them.
In a statement, EPRUMA said: “We call on the European Commission to propose an implementing act following this scientific approach.
“In line with the EU’s one health approach to addressing the challenge of antimicrobial resistance, EPRUMA believes that the approach taken for establishing this recommendation has been based on the prevailing situation regarding which antibiotics are critical for human health in the EU.”
EPRUMA added: “We also recognise the efforts made to ensure that every antimicrobial on the list has been assessed individually using the three criteria provided for in the Commission Delegated Act published in May 2021.”
A spokesperson for NOAH said: “The EU list has been produced as a result of detailed scientific consideration by the EMA: EPRUMA is pleased that the analysis has been done and hopes the EU Commission proceeds quickly with implementing the act in line with the science, so that European vets have certainty on what they are able to prescribe.”
NOAH continued: “As it stands, the list is not expected to have a major impact on antimicrobials available for veterinary prescription, so will not adversely impact animal health and welfare. It would not limit EU vets’ ability to prescribe the most appropriate antimicrobial for a particular condition in an animal.
“The published list does not affect us in the UK, as we are of course no longer under EU regulation. The VMD are expected to launch a consultation on the UK Veterinary Medicine Regulations this year, which will update UK regulations around antimicrobials and we look forward to contributing to this important piece of legislative work.”
The full EMA advice is available online.