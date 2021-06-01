1 Jun 2021
The BVA award, supported by Zoetis, aims to shine a light on early career veterinary surgeons who are making a valuable contribution across the profession, animal welfare and the wider community.
Young vets are to be honoured for their dedication to the industry as the third annual Young Vet of the Year Award opens to nominations today (1 June).
The BVA, alongside Zoetis, has again opened the competition to nominations from the British public in a bid to highlight the opening chapters in the careers of vets across the country.
The award is set to recognise the efforts of vets who have proven to have provided outstanding and consistent care for their patients, as well as interpersonal skills, commitment and impact on the industry.
The award will also look at young vets who have championed a cause or done their bit to reach out to the public.
The BVA and Zoetis will jointly announce the winner in November at the London Vet Show BVA Gala Dinner, where the winner will be awarded a prize of £1,000.
BVA president James Russell said: “This has been an extremely challenging year for all vets, but for those at the beginning of their careers it must have been very hard.
“We have all heard tales of where the profession has stepped up and met the challenges the pandemic has thrown up.
“Now is the time to recognise those early years vets who have shown exceptional dedication and have inspired others with their hard work.
“The award is now seen as a tremendous accolade as the past two winners, Emily Craven and Fabian Rivers, have shown. “Now it is time to find this year’s exceptional young vet.”
Jamie Brannan, senior vice-president of Zoetis, said: “Seeing the impact of this award over the past two years and celebrating the difference talented young veterinary professionals are making in their field was a personal highlight for me and the wider Zoetis team.
“Last year our nominations showed fantastic efforts of young vets in areas of diversity, equality and inclusion, mental health and one health – all so relevant to today’s challenges.
“I am looking forward to taking the time this year to continue to help build a habit of recognition – especially now, as young professionals need support to continue to do the right thing during changing times.”