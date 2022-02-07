7 Feb 2022
All award recipients receive free registration and support with travel to and accommodation at WSAVA World Congress 2022, which is taking place in Lima, Peru, from 29 to 31 October.
WSAVA president Siraya Chunekamrai.
The WSAVA is looking for vets and vet team members who are going the extra mile to advance the care of companion animals for its 2022 awards.
An explanation of the nomination process can be found on the WSAVA website and the deadline for nominations is 18 March 2022.
During congress, winners will be presented with an engraved plaque, and recipients of the scientific achievement, companion animal welfare, future leader and one health awards will also be invited to give a lecture at the event.
The award categories are:
WSAVA president Siraya Chunekamrai said: “Our awards recognise veterinary professionals from any background, generation or region of the world who are creating positive change for companion animals and people.
“Every year, we are inspired afresh by the achievements and social impact of our award recipients, and they are a source of constant inspiration to our diverse and inclusive global veterinary community.”