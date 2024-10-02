2 Oct 2024
Entries will remain open throughout most of October and association officials are urging clinicians and colleagues to get involved.
The search is on for the veterinary sector’s unsung heroes after nominations opened for the 2025 BSAVA Awards.
Entries are being sought in eight categories, the awards for which will be presented during the association’s annual congress in Manchester next March.
BSAVA honorary secretary Adam Gow said: “It’s a real honour each year to celebrate those who have made a significant difference within our profession.
“We encourage everyone to make a nomination of as many colleagues and peers as possible, this is our way of saying thank you.”
Across more than 60 years, the awards have sought to honour outstanding contributions to veterinary science, research, clinical practice, education and small animal welfare. The categories are:
Nominations, which can be submitted by both BSAVA members and non-members, will remain open until 30 October with the winners set to be announced in mid-January.
More information is available on the awards web page.