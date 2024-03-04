4 Mar 2024
Candidates can put themselves forward throughout March for the polls, which will take place in June.
Image © Anton Sokolov / Fotolia
Nominations have opened for candidates to stand in this year’s elections to the BVNA’s council.
The process began on Friday 1 March, and candidates have until 31 March to put themselves forward and must be nominated by two other association members to stand.
The 15-strong body is traditionally comprised of 12 RVN members and three SVN representatives, all elected by the wider membership.
Three RVN seats are available to be contested this time around, while the next elections for SVN positions are expected to take place next year.
Voting is expected to open in early June, with the results being announced in July and the successful candidates taking up their positions during the association’s annual meeting, which takes place on 13 October during the annual congress in Telford.
More information about the nomination process is available via the members’ portal on the BVNA website.