18 Dec 2020
“We’ve created the VET Honours to recognise the camaraderie and highlight the community we have in each other in the veterinary world" – Nicole Cooper, VET Festival.
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VET Festival is partnering with Vet Times and MWI Animal Health to recognise the veterinary community through the new “Vet Honours” awards.
Veterinary professionals are being invited to nominate their peers to receive one of the awards, which have been created to celebrate the veterinary community’s commitment over the past year and highlight how individuals and practices have been a positive influence.
The “VET Honours” are made up of six categories, which are open to all professional levels from support staff to a whole practice.
Nicole Cooper, event director of VET Festival, said: “We’ve created the VET Honours to recognise the camaraderie and highlight the community we have in each other in the veterinary world.
“Unlike any other veterinary awards, this is a peer-recognised honour so I can’t wait to see what stories will come to light from these awards.”
Nominations are open via the VET Festival website from 18 December 2020 to 28 February 2021 and a shortlist of finalists will be announced in March in Vet Times.
Voting then opens in March and readers of Vet Times will be asked to pick the winners, which will be announced at VET Festival on 4 June 2021.
Winners will receive a bespoke Vet Honours trophy, along with a lifetime ticket to CPD conference VET Festival, and a £500 cash prize courtesy of MWI Animal Health.
James Westgate, editor of Vet Times, said: “We wanted to get involved in these awards as we witnessed first hand – and been privileged to report upon – the incredible response from across the profession to what has been an unprecedented year.
“We hope people get behind these awards so we can all celebrate some amazing individuals from across the sector.”
Alan White, commercial and customer relations director at MWI, added: “We are excited to be working in partnership with Vet Festival and Vet Times to support the Vet Honours and give the profession a voice to recognise those who have given so much to animal and client care, as well as their colleagues, during the most challenging of times.”
Nominations can be made online now.