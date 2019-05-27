Answer

If your suspicion of an intervertebral disc extrusion is correct, Sausage has a good prognosis for return to ambulation with medical management alone, as he has retained deep pain perception in his pelvic limbs. A review of the literature reports a prognosis of return to ambulation at 86%, compared with surgical management at 90%. However, this is very different when concurrent loss of deep pain perception exists, when the prognosis for medical management may fall to as low as 6%, and any potential recovery is likely to be prolonged and require intensive nursing care1.