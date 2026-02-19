19 Feb 2026
A ban on third party puppy and kitten sales is set to be introduced later this year.
Plans have been unveiled that will require sellers and suppliers of kittens and puppies aged below six months old to register with their local councils.
The conditions of registration will include compliance with what is known as Lucy’s Law, which requires sellers to have bred the animals being offered for purchase themselves.
The measure has been in place in England since 2020 and was introduced to both Scotland and Wales the following year.
Agriculture minister Andrew Muir said public consultations had shown “overwhelming support” for the idea as he thanked everyone who had taken part in the process.
He added: “I am delighted to announce that Northern Ireland will soon have its own version of Lucy’s Law, ensuring that we are giving the same protections to puppies and kittens that exist in other parts of the UK.
“I want owners to have confidence that their new pets have been cared to the high standards of welfare that all animals deserve.
“This ban will lead to better outcomes for the animals, reducing the risk of disease and improving socialisation and habituation.
‘Purchasing directly from a breeder helps to avoid early separation from the mother, and ultimately, will see more puppies and kittens raised in responsible, caring environments.”
Legilsation is expected to be introduced to the Stormont assembly this autumn and Mr Muir said DAERA would work with councils to plan for its implementation.
The proposals, which also include the establishment of a publicly accessible register of sellers, have also been welcomed by the Northern Ireland Companion Animal Welfare Group (NICAWG).
Its chair, Laura Orr, said: “We believe robust implementation of the legislation across council areas will be critical, but will lead to improved animal welfare standards for companion animals in Northern Ireland, which is fantastic news.”