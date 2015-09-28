On February 24, 2015 The Microchipping of Dogs (England) Regulations 2015 came into force. Regulation 3 stipulates that, from April 6, 2016 all dogs older than eight weeks of age, which are not certified working dogs or subject of a veterinary health exemption, must be microchipped. The regulation defines microchipped as, not only being implanted with a microchip that complies with ISO standards 11784:1996 and 11785:1996, but also that the details of the keeper and the dog are recorded on an approved database.