What is the most likely cause for the thrombocytopenia?

The haematology results also showed a moderate thrombocytopenia confirmed on blood smear examination, as platelets were subjectively decreased in numbers and no clumps were visible at the feathered edge of the smear. Variable percentages of platelets were large (the same size as a red blood cell or larger) and were, therefore, referred to as giant platelets or macroplatelets.