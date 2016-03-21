When CRGV was first reported in the US in the late 1980s, only racing greyhounds appeared to be affected. Shiga toxin producing E coli were suspected to be the trigger, due to the similarity between CRGV and HUS and due to the practice of feeding racing greyhounds raw beef. However, as with the UK cases, neither Shiga toxin nor E coli were ever identified in any of the affected dogs. Feeding practices for the greyhounds were changed and the consensus is the incidence of disease is now lower, but as surveillance has not continued, the true prevalence of CRGV in the US is unknown.