7 Jan 2020
Officials checking for avian flu and Newcastle disease after increased mortalities reported in County Fermanagh.
A suspected outbreak of bird flu is being investigated at a poultry farm in County Fermanagh.
Officials are investigating the suspected presence of a “notifiable avian disease” (NAD) in a broiler breeder flock, according to a spokesman for Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).
A private veterinary practitioner contacted DAERA on 2 January with concerns about increased bird mortality at the premises.
The DAERA spokesman said a veterinary inquiry at the holding started that evening. Testing has already started on samples taken from birds to detect the presence of serious bird diseases, such as avian influenza and Newcastle disease.
Results are expected to take several days and restrictive measures are in place on the farm.
The spokesman added: “All bird keepers are urged to remain vigilant and if they suspect any signs of the disease in their flocks, they must report it immediately to DAERA.”
It is estimated 26 million poultry are on Northern Irish farms.
Last month, the H5 strain of bird flu was detected at a commercial poultry business in Suffolk. A total of 27,000 chickens were culled.