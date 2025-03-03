3 Mar 2025
A midlands veterinary charity says it is seeing more clients than ever because of enduring cost of living pressures.
Vets in the Community (ViC), which is run by Nottingham vet school students and staff, estimates it has carried out more than 2,000 consultations since its launch in 2012.
But its caseload jumped by 22% last year, to 433 consultations across 45 clinics, and the group is now running an online fund-raising campaign to help meet that need.
Student and fund-raising officer Ben Scawn said: “What makes Vets in the Community so rewarding is that it allows application of theory taught in lectures to the real world while also supporting members of our community in providing care to the pets they love.
“It’s immensely fulfilling to see the impact of our work on both the animals and their owners.”
The charity runs weekly clinics for the pets of people who are either homeless or in vulnerable housing situations from a mobile trailer in two city centre locations.
Eligible owners are able to access free services including vaccinations, flea and tick treatments, microchipping and health checks, as well as advice on topics such as neutering, nutrition and husbandry.
Clients are referred to the charity through several support agencies working in the area, including The Big Issue, the Nottingham Recovery Network and Women’s Aid.
Kerry Williams, a clinical associate professor in small animal practice who oversees the students’ work, said her work with the charity is “one of the highlights of my week”.
She added: “Seeing pre-clinical students getting their first experiences of client communication, developing their clinical skills, and working alongside students from other years is so rewarding.
“It really is a context where students, clients, animals and staff all benefit so much.”
Donations to support the group’s work can be made through its JustGiving page.