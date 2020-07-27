27 Jul 2020
Veterinary students at University of Nottingham have become some of the first in the country to get back to face-to-face study.
From left: Isabella Simmons; Mona Wafai and Amy Thornton examining Mouse the Jack Russell terrier. Image © Lisa Gilligan-Lee / University of Nottingham
Nottingham vet students have today (27 July) become some of the first in the country to return to face-to-face teaching following the coronavirus lockdown.
The University of Nottingham School of Veterinary Medicine and Science has opened its Sutton Bonington campus thanks to an extensive package of health and safety measures put in place to allow the safe return of almost 150 vet students.
Students “returning” are from the school’s first-ever April cohort, following the school’s move to become the first vet school in the UK to operate a dual intake system from the start of the academic year in September 2019.
Since they joined the university in April at the height of the UK lockdown, the school has been able to offer a programme of technology-assisted freshers’ week and teaching activities.
Being on campus will allow them to be given essential animal handling and health and safety skills required by the RCVS before students can embark on EMS work placements.
University of Nottingham registrar Paul Greatrix said: “Our campuses are going to look a little different for a while as we continue to follow the latest guidance from the Government, the Department of Education and others to protect the health and safety of our staff and students.
“However, we’ve been working around the clock to ensure the new academic year will begin as planned on 21 September with a blended approach to learning and a strong emphasis on face-to-face teaching.”
Vet student Amy Thornton, 20, from Haworth in West Yorkshire, said: “I am so excited to finally move on to campus, meet everyone I have been talking to online for months and begin our practical teaching.
“I think we all know it’s going to be strange, and it definitely hasn’t been the start to vet school that we expected, but as a group I feel we have risen to the unexpected circumstances and made the best of it.
“I am most excited for the practical teaching sessions we have got coming up, having spent the past three months palpating my dog, so I am sure she will be glad to get a rest.”