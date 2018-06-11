Mesotherapy (using lidocaine, piroxicam and pentoxifylline) has also been reported to be effective for the treatment of temporomandibular joint disorders in people (Cruz et al, 2015). The number of randomised, controlled trials evaluating this treatment is low, and more investigation is needed to demonstrate efficacy and to provide guidance on what drugs/active substances should be used to allow the best effects to be obtained with the lowest risk of adverse effects. The results available in the human literature to date indicate this technique may provide clinical benefits and it is generally well tolerated.