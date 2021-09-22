22 Sept 2021
Charity regulator requests further information regarding fund-raising initiative used to evacuate more than 150 at-risk animals and Nowzad staff from Afghanistan.
Pen Farthing, founder of Nowzad, welcomed the verdict.
The formerly Kabul-based charity Nowzad has been contacted by the regulator to request further details relating to arrangements made to bring its veterinary staff, along with their families and 162 animals, into the UK.
In August, the charity raised £200,000 for Operation Ark to charter a jet to remove staff and animals from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country.
A Charity Commission spokesman said: “Earlier this month, we contacted the charity Nowzad for further information in relation to its recent fund-raising initiative Operation Ark.
“We will assess the information provided by the trustees to determine whether there is a role for the commission. We cannot comment further at this time.”
Nowzad founder Paul “Pen” Farthing said he is confident that Nowzad’s work in rescuing staff and animals from the country falls within the charity’s remit.
He said: “Nowzad provided training and employment to 25 Afghan nationals, including the first-ever practising female Afghan veterinarians. Nowzad also supported the US and coalition military bases and western embassies with the ongoing welfare and health of working service dogs.
“When it became clear that the advancing Taliban forces would retake Kabul in a matter of days, and fearing for the safety of its staff and the animals in its care, Nowzad launched Operation Ark to raise funds for an evacuation.”
Mr Farthing added: “The staff, many of whom were women, were at risk under a Taliban regime because of their work with foreign organisations, including embassies and military bases. The animals were at risk because the Taliban considers companion animals, particularly dogs, unclean.
“The evacuation was extremely fraught, but ultimately successful. All staff and their families, including young children and 2 newborns, and 162 dogs and cats have been delivered to safety.
“The Charity Commission has recently written to Nowzad asking for the trustees’ comments on Operation Ark including, specifically, how it furthered the charity’s purpose.”
Mr Farthing concluded: “The trustees are wholly confident that Nowzad’s life-saving work in incredibly difficult circumstances was both the right and only thing to do in the circumstances, and was absolutely in furtherance of the charity’s purpose.
“The trustees of course recognise that it is entirely proper for the commission to gather more information regarding this high-profile and unprecedented operation, and are very happy to provide the information requested.”