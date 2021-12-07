7 Dec 2021
The solution for injection – which contains ketoprofen (100mg/ml), and is used in cattle, pigs and horses – is back in stock with wholesalers following manufacturing issues.
Ketofen 10% – an NSAID for cattle, pigs and horses – is back in stock and available at wholesalers following manufacturing issues, Ceva Animal Health has said.
Licensed for the management of pain associated with lameness in cattle, Ketofen 10% solution for injection contains ketoprofen 100mg/ml and has a nil milk withhold period. It reaches maximum concentration within 30 minutes of IM injection and can be used for three consecutive days in cattle if required.
Ketofen is licensed for acute clinical mastitis and reduces oedema in the udder associated with calving.
In pigs, it is indicated to reduce pyrexia and respiratory rate associated with bacterial or viral respiratory disease, and supports treatment of mastitis metritis agalactia syndrome in sows.
In horses, it is licensed to alleviate inflammation and pain associated with musculoskeletal disorders and visceral pain with colic.
Peter Keyte, ruminant business unit manager at Ceva Animal Health, said: “Ketofen plays a central role in many practice protocols for the management of pain across a variety of species and is particularly popular among farm vets for the management of pain associated with lameness in cattle, so we are delighted that it is back in stock.”
For further details, contact a Ceva account manager.