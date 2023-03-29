29 Mar 2023
Change from Nutramega to Nutracoat is in line with company’s plans to streamline its brands globally.
Nutravet has rebranded its internationally successful Nutramega product to Nutracoat as part of its strategic plans to streamline its global brands and simplify communication around its products.
The firm said the name change to Nutracoat will help better explain the product’s main area of use in maintaining skin and coat health in cats and dogs.
Described as a “highly refined omega-3 fish oil from ocean sardines”, high levels of beneficial omega-3s EPA and DHA are extracted from the oil in a six-step manufacturing process.
Nutravet said Nutracoat will:
Chris Jones, managing director at Nutravet, said: “We’re continually looking at ways to improve our product offering, which includes ensuring our product range can be discussed with ease between veterinary professionals and pet owners.
“Nutracoat has been used in international markets since launch, and we now feel that the natural progression is to mirror transition the use of Nutramega to Nutracoat in the UK.
“Nutramega has been hugely successful in the UK since it launched in 2013 and we hope to make the transition process to Nutracoat as smooth as possible”
Nutracoat is available to authorised stockists, with more information online.