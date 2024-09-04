4 Sept 2024
A company has launched a new line of “high-strength ear cleaning products” to address common ear health issues in pets.
Nutravet said the Nutraotic range includes ear wipes and a high-strength ear cleaner, both crafted to provide anti-fungal and anti-bacterial support while also moisturising, soothing and hydrating the skin.
The company said the products are free from harsh ingredients, “ensuring a gentle and non-irritating experience for pets”.
Nutraotic uses a blend of key ingredients, including aloe vera, to cleanse and moisturise the ear, soften ear wax and promote healthy ear hygiene with its anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. The products also feature a fresh cucumber and melon scent.
Chris Jones, managing director of Nutravet, said: “Our goal at Nutravet has always been to develop the best veterinary strength health care products to aid and support a pet’s well-being.
“Ear health in dogs and cats is a common concern for many pet owners, and these products give practices high-strength solutions to offer their clients.”