Struvite urolithiasis

Diet has been shown to dissolve struvite uroliths in cats and dogs33-35. Antibiotics will be needed in cases associated with urinary tract infections, which are the majority in dogs. Overall, diets for dissolution provide moderate amounts of the precursors (magnesium, phosphate, protein), promote low USG and acidify the urine – the latter being the most critical characteristic. As such, these diets must be fed exclusively, as the use of treats or other foods can alter the urinary pH and interfere with treatment.