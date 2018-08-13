Each cat should have its own food bowl, separate from the water bowl, and both should be away from the litter box. It is recommended the number of litter boxes equals the number of cats, plus one, although this can be challenging to place around a house (Figure 4). As non-clumping litter is identified as a risk factor, using a non-scented clumping litter and/or meticulous cleaning of the litter box may help (Figure 5).