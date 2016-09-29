Assisted feeding

The first step with any “won’t eat” anorexic patient is to offer some palatable food. A critical care diet that is balanced to provide all the essential nutrients for recovery is the first approach – for example, ROYAL CANIN® Recovery tinned. Lots of TLC is required to try to tempt the patient to eat. Try warming the food to body temperature, and hand feeding the patient with lots of praise and encouragement. Trying a food the animal is familiar with at home may also help, but remember the patient must be consuming at least 80% of its RER for this method to be acceptable.