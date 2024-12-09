9 Dec
The Veterinary Osteoarthritis Alliance now has 450 members as it announces details of 2025 congress.
The VOA, a not-for-profit organisation formed in 2016 by directors Greg McGarrell (Nupsala chief executive) and Stuart Carmichael (Joint Adventures), is dedicated to educating the profession on better OA treatment and care.
It runs an online CPD course, The Blue Paw Award, which has 130 holders, and runs in-person CPD, webinars and a podcast.
VOACON, its annual congress, is taking place on 21 and 22 May at the Holywell Park Conference Centre in Loughborough, Leicestershire.
Mr McGarrell said: “We would like to thank our industry partners, Animalcare, Lintbells Veterinary, Nupsala, Chanelle and Vetoquinol, for their unwavering support in helping us reach this milestone.
“Your collaboration and dedication have been integral to our success, and together, we have achieved remarkable progress in advancing veterinary osteoarthritis care.”