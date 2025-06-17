17 Jun 2025
RVC professor praised for his ‘extraordinary contribution’ after his award was announced.
Stephen May was president of the RCVS from 2017 to 2018
A former RCVS president has led figures from the veterinary world who were recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.
Professor Stephen May, an Emeritus Professor at the RVC, was awarded an OBE for services to veterinary education and animals in science in the list published on Friday, 13 June.
Prof May, who served as president in 2017-2018, stepped down from the college’s council last year after 19 years on the body.
Kulin Patel, who serves as a veterinary adviser to the department on international trade, also received an OBE and current college president Linda Belton hailed their “outstanding achievement”.
She added: “Thank you both for your extraordinary contributions to the veterinary profession during your careers, for which I would like to extend my appreciation on behalf of everyone at the RCVS.”
Elsewhere, Rowland Kao, professor of veterinary epidemiology and data science at the University of Edinburgh who took over as chair of Defra’s Science Advisory Council earlier this year, received a CBE for services to mathematics and infection disease dynamics.
There was an MBE for Grace Muir, the founder and chief executive of the Homing Ex-Racehorses Organisation, while Karen Setchell, formerly gardens manager at Loughborough University, was also awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to animal welfare and sustainability.
Dr Belton congratulated all those who were honoured for contributing to the veterinary world and animal welfare.
She added: “We could not do the work we do without vital stakeholder collaboration, and it is fantastic to see outstanding individuals in the field being recognised for all they have contributed to our society.”