Owners may report that when they feed very little, the pet begs, and it is impossible to maintain the weight loss. Similarly, the rate of weight loss may decrease during a weight loss programme and a plateau may be reached; owners should be prepared for this so they do not become discouraged. While reaching an ideal weight may have been the goal, it is important for owners to realise any weight loss is beneficial. For example, in obese dogs, a 6% to 8% loss is associated with improvement in the signs of arthritis (Marshall et al, 2010).