Miller et al5 performed a retrospective study to assess the outcomes in surgically managed TTAFs where the implants were left in place after the dogs had reached skeletal maturity. A total of 47 dogs that had undergone surgery to treat a TTAF before reaching 10 months of age and in which the implants were left in place were included in the study, and 42 of the dogs were followed long term, with a median follow up of three years.