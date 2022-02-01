Iridociliary cysts can be identified using ultrasonography (Figure 5). These form from the neuroepithelium of the uveal tract in the posterior chamber and can “float” into the anterior chamber. The cysts are roughly spherical and on ultrasound appear as thin echogenic walls with an anechoic centre. Golden retrievers, Labrador retrievers, great Danes and Boston terriers are predisposed, although other breeds can be affected.