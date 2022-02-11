11 Feb 2022
VMD said injectables, unauthorised in Great Britain and Northern Ireland, were heading for a residential premises in Newry before being seized by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.
The VMD's headquarters in Surrey.
Injectable vet medicines unauthorised in Great Britain and Northern Ireland have been intercepted on route from Australia to a residential premises in County Down.
The VMD said a courier company at a Belfast depot had detained a parcel containing three lots of AMP5 injection (20ml). The vasodilator, for IM injection, was subsequently seized by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).
The product, an injectable intended for use in horses and dogs, is not an authorised veterinary medicine in Great Britain or Northern Ireland. It was heading for a residential premises in Newry.
It was seized by DAERA under Regulation 25 (Importation of unauthorised veterinary medicinal products) of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations 2013.
