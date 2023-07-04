4 Jul 2023
Bird keepers are being advised to continue taking precautions against the virus, after two new cases were confirmed in England over recent days.
Image © Alexas_Fotos / Pixabay
An avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ), in place across Great Britain since last October to combat the spread of the virus, has been lifted.
The move comes after a new assessment of the risks posed to poultry from the virus reduced the grading to “low”.
But two new cases have been confirmed in England in recent days and bird keepers are still being urged to be vigilant, amid warnings restrictions could be reintroduced if necessary.
Poultry gatherings, including at fairs, shows and markets, remain banned, despite the lifting of the AIPZ, which was effective from noon today (4 July).
The UK’s CVO Christine Middlemiss said: “Now we are in the summer months and the risk to poultry across Great Britain has reduced, it is the right time to lift the avian influenza prevention zone.
She added: “This would not have been possible without the hard work of all bird keepers, who have upheld high biosecurity standards for many months.
“However, there are still localised areas of risk as we have seen recently, and therefore it’s vital that everyone keeps biosecurity and cleanliness at the forefront of their minds to keep their flocks safe.”
More than 330 avian flu cases have been reported across the UK since the current outbreak began in the autumn of 2021.
The latest case was reported among commercial poultry at a site in Cumbria on Sunday 2 July, two days after the disease was reported among other captive birds at premises near Angmering, West Sussex.
Although the risk of the virus has been downgraded within poultry, it is still assessed as being high among wild birds.
Officials said bird keepers should continue to take steps, such as reducing movement of people, equipment and vehicles, maintaining regular cleaning and disinfecting routines, and ensuring feed and water can’t be accessed by wild birds, to help prevent potential spread.