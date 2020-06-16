16 Jun 2020
Vet and keen runner Mandy Hood has been using her training runs to deliver medication for the pets of vulnerable clients.
A vet has been pounding the pavements of Wallsend near Newcastle to ensure clients’ pets receive medication during the coronavirus lockdown.
For the past three months, keen runner Mandy Hood, who works for Westway Veterinary Group at its Howdon surgery in Wallsend, has been delivering medication, and flea and worm treatment, during her lunchtime runs.
Dr Hood has clocked up 50 miles around the streets of Howdon and Wallsend, delivering medication during lockdown.
For the 39-year-old it has been welcome extra training as she also runs for Heaton Harriers, and has completed two Great North Runs and 47 park runs.
Dr Hood said: “Westway was offering deliveries to vulnerable clients who were self-isolating or shielding if they needed repeat prescriptions or medication as a result of us doing consultations by telephone during the pandemic.
“It reduced the number of clients coming into the surgery during lockdown, and ensured pets received medication and treatment for conditions or stayed up to date with flea and worm control.”
Dr Hood added: “Because we have been so busy, I decided to start running to clients’ houses during my lunchtime run. It saves on fuel money and is better for the environment – plus Heaton Harriers had to cancel training sessions so it was a great opportunity to stay fit.
“The clients are surprised when they see me turning up. I’ve had a lovely reaction as they’ve appreciated the gesture and have been grateful not to have to leave the house.
“It has created a close bond with our clients as we are part of the community.”