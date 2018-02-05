She was started on meloxicam for the arthritis, and this improved her symptoms and quality of life significantly over the following month. When the mass started to ulcerate, it made the decision more urgent and we decided to repeat the surgery. The operation went well and, as before, she recovered very well from the surgery. Eleven months later the mass had increased to around 15cm × 10cm and was starting to affect her mobility again. By this stage she was 14 years and 8 months old, but looked amazingly well. Long-term meloxicam was still controlling her arthritic pain and, despite a vestibular episode, she was showing no signs of other health problems.