13 Jan 2026
The product is said to be low in fat and suitable for daily use.
The snowflake-shaped hard outer shell is designed to scrub plaque and debris from the gumline.
Pet health brand OMNI has launched Dual-Texture Dental Sticks, which contain its new “PlaqBlast technology”.
The eight-pointed snowflake-shaped hard outer shell is designed to scrub plaque and debris from the gumline, while a soft, minty, “toothpaste-like” core coats teeth for anti-plaque activity after consumption.
The core’s hero ingredient is Ascophyllum nodosum, a brown seaweed backed by research from the National Institutes of Health and found in Veterinary Oral Health Council-approved dental products.
Said to be low in fat, hypoallergenic and free from animal protein, soya, grain and dairy, the calorie-controlled sticks are suitable for everyday use even for dogs with allergies or sensitivities.
Vet and OMNI co-founder Guy Sandelowsky said: “As a vet, I have seen firsthand how challenging daily brushing can be for dogs and their owners.
“We designed a dual-texture dental stick that should help people struggling, giving them additional tools to keep their dogs’ oral health in check.
“The firm textured outer shell is designed to help scrub away debris from the gumline, while the soft core contains algae with anti-bacterial and anti-plaque properties that should help to combat tartar build up.”