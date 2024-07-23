For decades, we have all been asked by owners, “Isn’t there a blood test for cancer?”, and so it is clear the demand from patients and clinicians already exists. The vision is to detect cancer before symptoms have arisen, or demonstrate cancer is truly in remission, allowing for better decision making, more appropriate and timely deployment of both clinical and financial resources, and likely improved outcomes and patient welfare. Slowly and steadily, the profession is being offered more options, with several companies working in this space. The true role of liquid biopsies is as yet unclear, but all applications are likely to be based around three key questions.