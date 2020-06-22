22 Jun 2020
“These 2020 Soulsby Fellows are remarkable examples of how a one health approach benefits humans, animals and the communities in which they live" - Judy MacArthur Clark, chairman of The Soulsby Foundation trustees.
Mark Nanyingi, of the universities of Liverpool and Nairobi, is aiming to develop a human-animal integrated surveillance system for Rift Valley fever virus.
Researchers working across the wide range of one health issues have been awarded fellowship funds to allow them to progress their research.
Five fellowships worth a total of £50,000 have been awarded to support research into zoonotic disease, maternal health, sustainable food production and biodiversity.
The fellowships are awarded by The Soulsby Foundation, which was established by Lord Soulsby of Swaffham Prior in 2016 to support researchers, particularly those early in their careers, working on one health projects.
University of Liverpool
Lisa Cavalerie is using the fellowship to study the benefits and risks of livestock ownership to maternal health in women in Ethiopia.
She said: “The aim of the study will be to develop sustainable livestock health management to improve both maternal and child health.”
University of Melbourne, Australia
Vito Collela is determining whether targeting dogs in Cambodia is more effective at controlling hookworms in children than human-targeted strategies alone.
He said: “This pilot study will assess the impact of mass deworming of dogs on the proportion of children infected and will analyse the cost-effectiveness of this approach.”
Universities of Liverpool and Nairobi, Kenya
Mark Nanyingi (top) is investigating the presence of Rift Valley fever virus in humans, livestock and mosquitoes in Kenya. He aims to develop a human-animal integrated surveillance system.
He said: “This study will enhance our understanding of the geographical risk, distribution and genetic diversity of the virus.”
Emory University, US
Kelsey Shaw will study schistosomiasis, also known as bilharzia – she will investigate whether this reduced biodiversity leads to increased transmission of schistosomes, both to humans and livestock.
She said: “Despite decades of control efforts, schistosomiasis cases remain high in Tanzania. Snails transmit schistosomes, but pesticides used to kill the snails also kill other species, including snail predators.”
Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity, Australia
Juan Pablo Villanueva-Cabezas is studying milk production systems in Bhutan with a view to improving both cattle and human health.
He said: “Milk producers in the region have had some success in establishing milk cooperatives, but limited access to animal feed and various health issues – including zoonotic diseases – have undermined their success.”
Judy MacArthur Clark, chairman of The Soulsby Foundation trustees, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the intimate link between animals and humans in emerging diseases. This emphasises the importance of a one health approach so firmly advocated by Lord Soulsby in which veterinary and medical health professionals work together to find solutions.
“These 2020 Soulsby Fellows are remarkable examples of how a one health approach benefits humans, animals and the communities in which they live. They are potential future leaders who will enable us to better respond to future pandemics.”