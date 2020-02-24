24 Feb 2020
Vet finds entire cat’s claw embedded inside second cat’s eye during routine flea and worming check-up.
Medivet Coventry branch partner and lead surgeon Simon Pudsey with Rey. Image © Medivet Coventry
Vet Simon Pudsey thought he’s seen it all until a cat called Rey presented for a routine flea and worming check-up.
The pet’s owner, Matt Sephton, had taken the one-year old pet into Medivet Coventry.
Mr Pudsey said: “Matt had told me during the check-up that Rey had a slightly sore eye a couple of days before but had thought nothing of it when it appeared to be clearing up of its own accord.
“After a closer inspection, I began to suspect that it wasn’t that simple.”
“I had a bit of an inspection around the eye and, after applying a little pressure, I could clearly see a sharp white tip of something start to emerge.
“With a little more pressure applied I saw an entire cat’s claw – completely intact. This is the first time I’ve ever seen anything like this.”
Mr Pudsey added: “Thankfully, Rey is making a remarkable recovery and, with the application of antibiotics twice a day, this incredibly lucky one-year-old cat’s eye will heal without any further issues or lasting damage.
“One millimetre difference, though, and this would have been a very different ending to young Rey’s story. Our advice would always be ‘if in doubt, have it checked out’.”
Owner Mr Sephton added: “Rey had been rubbing her eye, but by Monday morning it seemed to be back to normal.
“At the routine appointment the following day, I casually mentioned the eye during the consultation. The next thing he knew, Simon was extracting a claw from Rey’s eye.”