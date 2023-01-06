6 Jan 2023
Plans for a free support session later in January have been announced following confirmation of two new cases of the disease.
Vets will be offered advice on how to recognise and manage the ongoing avian influenza crisis in their practices during an event later this month.
Two new cases have been confirmed this week alone at premises in Lincolnshire and Norfolk, taking the total in England to 272 since the present crisis began in the autumn of 2021.
Of those, slightly more than half – 138 – have been reported since the start of October 2022.
Now, Swindon-based Great Western Exotics will host a free online session on the subject on Tuesday 24 January, from 7pm.
The event will be led by Tom Dutton, who is the practice’s clinical lead for exotics, and both a European Board of Veterinary Specialisation specialist in avian medicine and surgery, and an RCVS specialist in zoo and wildlife medicine.
Dr Dutton said: “We are currently suffering from the biggest avian flu outbreak in UK history.
“As well as the widely reported effect on the UK commercial poultry industry, there have also been a number of cases in captive birds.”
Dr Dutton added: “Bird owners are naturally worried about their pets becoming infected and practice vets are also having to field requests from members of the public who are concerned about wild birds.
“This session will help vets to manage enquiries and handle any potential clinical situations with confidence.”
The hour-long session will also count towards attendees’ CPD hours.
Professionals can sign up by emailing [email protected] before 23 January.